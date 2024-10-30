Fantasy Football
Caelen Carson

Caelen Carson News: Practices in full Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Carson (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Carson has been unable to play since Week 3 due to a shoulder injury, even though he was a full practice participant in the leadup to Week 6 and 8. Even if he's listed as a full participant in each of the next two days, that doesn't appear to guarantee that he'll be able to return against Atlanta on Sunday.

Caelen Carson
Dallas Cowboys

