Caelen Carson News: Seven tackles in return
Carson registered seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.
Carson missed the Cowboys' last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Ravens. He returned Sunday and tied with DeMarvion Overshown for third-most tackles on the Cowboys behind Eric Kendricks (nine) and Donovan Wilson (eight). Carson could start in Week 10 against the Eagles if DaRon Bland (foot) is unable to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now