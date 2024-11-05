Caelen Carson News: Seven tackles in return

Carson registered seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

Carson missed the Cowboys' last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Ravens. He returned Sunday and tied with DeMarvion Overshown for third-most tackles on the Cowboys behind Eric Kendricks (nine) and Donovan Wilson (eight). Carson could start in Week 10 against the Eagles if DaRon Bland (foot) is unable to play.