Caelen Carson headshot

Caelen Carson News: Seven tackles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 5:29pm

Carson registered seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

Carson missed the Cowboys' last four regular-season games due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Ravens. He returned Sunday and tied with DeMarvion Overshown for third-most tackles on the Cowboys behind Eric Kendricks (nine) and Donovan Wilson (eight). Carson could start in Week 10 against the Eagles if DaRon Bland (foot) is unable to play.

Caelen Carson
Dallas Cowboys
