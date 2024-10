Santos missed his lone field-goal attempt in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Santos has missed two of 10 field-goal attempts in 2024, though he has been one of the most accurate kickers in the game over the past few seasons. With the Bears scoring five touchdowns, the kicker was unable to have a ceiling game. Due to the inconsistency of the offense, Santos will remain a volatile weekly fantasy option.