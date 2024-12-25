Cairo Santos News: Makes lone field-goal try Week 16

Santos made his only field-goal attempt and converted both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-17 loss to Detroit.

Santos was successful when called upon, nailing a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter after making both of his extra-point attempts earlier in the contest. The veteran kicker is 19-for-23 on field-goal tries this season, which puts him on pace for his first season below a 90 percent success rate since 2021. Santos is also 22-for-23 on point-after attempts this year.