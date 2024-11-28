Cairo Santos News: Score two points in loss

Santos did not attempt a field goal in the Bears' 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday.

The Bears were driving late in the fourth quarter for a potential game-tying field goal, but Caleb Williams took a sack and then wasted the final 32 seconds. As a result, the only action Santos had was a pair of extra-point attempts. On the season, the kicker has posted more than seven points twice, and he remains a low-floor fantasy option.