Cairo Santos News: Seven points in defeat
Santos connected on two of three field-goal attempts in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Santos had a chance to give the Bears a win with a field-goal attempt in the last moments of the game. However, the Packers were able to block the attempt. Santos has converted multiple field goals in two of the last eight games, and he remains a low-floor fantasy option with occasional upside.
