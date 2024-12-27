Cairo Santos News: Succeeds on only kick Thursday

Santos made his lone field-goal try and didn't attempt any extra points in Thursday's 6-3 Week 17 loss against Seattle.

Neither offense had much success in the low-scoring matchup, and Santos was given only one opportunity to score points. He came through in that instance, nailing a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter. Santos hasn't missed a kick since Week 12, but he's had very low volume of late with just four field goals over his past five contests. He's also logged a modest five extra points during that span, making him an uninspiring, low-floor option in fantasy leagues.