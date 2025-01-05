Calais Campbell News: Green light to face Jets

Campbell (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Campbell missed the first two practices of the week due to a neck injury. He was able to end with a limited session Friday, and he's done enough over the weekend and through pregame warmups to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran defensive lineman has logged 49 tackles (33 solo), including 4.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games.