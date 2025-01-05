Fantasy Football
Calais Campbell News: Green light to face Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Campbell (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Campbell missed the first two practices of the week due to a neck injury. He was able to end with a limited session Friday, and he's done enough over the weekend and through pregame warmups to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran defensive lineman has logged 49 tackles (33 solo), including 4.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games.

