Calais Campbell News: Signs with Ravens
Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Campbell is heading back to the Ravens where he played from 2020 to 2022. The six-time Pro Bowler will be entering his 19th NFL season and at the age of 40 he doesn't seem to be slowing down. In 2025, he played all 17 games for the Cardinals and registered 43 tackles (23 solo) to go along 6.5 sacks. The Ravens needed to add more depth along the front four with the availability of Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Broderick Washington (Achilles) uncertain for 2026. Campbell will most likely start at defensive end alongside veteran John Jenkins, who signed a one-year deal in early January.
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