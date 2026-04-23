Caleb Banks Injury: On mend from foot surgery

Banks issued a letter to all 32 NFL teams Wednesday noting that he's on track to be cleared for full football activities in early June after undergoing surgery March 9 to address a fractured fourth metatarsal of his left foot, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Banks informed teams about where he stands in his recovery from the procedure after he underwent a CT scan Tuesday. He appeared to bolster his standing ahead of the draft with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl in January, but Banks' stock may be trending down after he suffered the broken bone during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Though the 6-foot-6, 327-pound Banks was often dominant in the trenches during his collegiate career, health is a valid concern for the Florida defensive tackle after he was limited to just three games in 2025 due to an injury to the same foot.