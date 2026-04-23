Caleb Banks headshot

Caleb Banks Injury: Picked by Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 7:07pm

The Vikings selected Banks (foot) in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Banks (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) is more theory than practice to this point, but it's easy enough to see why the theoretical versions of Banks are so tempting to NFL coaches. Banks' 5.04-second 40 and 114-inch broad jump aren't numbers you see for guys as big as Banks or with Banks' 35-inch arms, so it's easy to envision the Vikings' new defensive tackle establishing a wide lateral reach at the line of scrimmage to trap ballcarriers and collapse the pocket. The fractured foot that Banks incurred at the February Combine is believed to be a non-issue -- the recovery is expected to complete itself some time in June.

Caleb Banks
Minnesota Vikings
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