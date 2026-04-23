Caleb Banks Injury: Picked by Vikings
The Vikings selected Banks (foot) in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 18th overall.
Banks (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) is more theory than practice to this point, but it's easy enough to see why the theoretical versions of Banks are so tempting to NFL coaches. Banks' 5.04-second 40 and 114-inch broad jump aren't numbers you see for guys as big as Banks or with Banks' 35-inch arms, so it's easy to envision the Vikings' new defensive tackle establishing a wide lateral reach at the line of scrimmage to trap ballcarriers and collapse the pocket. The fractured foot that Banks incurred at the February Combine is believed to be a non-issue -- the recovery is expected to complete itself some time in June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Banks See More
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final MockYesterday
-
General NFL Article
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-37 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 18 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Banks See More