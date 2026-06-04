Caleb Douglas Injury: Dealing with minor injury
Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Thursday that Douglas "tweaked something" during Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hafley doesn't expect the injury to be a long-term concern. Taken with the 75th overall pick this year, Douglas joins a WR room that's widely viewed as the weakest in the league. He'll thus have a chance to compete for immediate playing time if he's back to full strength before training camp. With 4.39 speed, at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Douglas could have some value to Miami's offense even if he's just running clear-out routes.
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