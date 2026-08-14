Caleb Douglas News: Gets chunk gain on one catch
Douglas secured one of two targets for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.
The rookie third-round pick opened the game with the starting offense and was targeted incomplete deep on Malik Willis' third pass attempt of the night. However, Willis went right back to Douglas on his next dropback, and the duo connected for a 28-yard gain on third down to put the ball in Commanders territory. Douglas brings impressive size and speed and has been running with the first-team offense in recent training camp practices, and Friday's cameo certainly continued to buttress his case for a sizable role right out of the gate in his NFL career.
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