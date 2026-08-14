Caleb Douglas headshot

Caleb Douglas News: Gets chunk gain on one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 9:35pm

Douglas secured one of two targets for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

The rookie third-round pick opened the game with the starting offense and was targeted incomplete deep on Malik Willis' third pass attempt of the night. However, Willis went right back to Douglas on his next dropback, and the duo connected for a 28-yard gain on third down to put the ball in Commanders territory. Douglas brings impressive size and speed and has been running with the first-team offense in recent training camp practices, and Friday's cameo certainly continued to buttress his case for a sizable role right out of the gate in his NFL career.

Caleb Douglas
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Douglas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Douglas See More
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Friday's Games
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: 32 Teams, 32 Questions
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
5 days ago
2026 Best Ball Strategy: Five Full Fades on Underdog
NFL
2026 Best Ball Strategy: Five Full Fades on Underdog
Author Image
Mario Puig
8 days ago
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
NFL
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
25 days ago