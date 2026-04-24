Caleb Douglas headshot

Caleb Douglas News: Picked by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 7:05pm

The Dolphins selected Douglas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

Douglas (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) was a decent enough player at Texas Tech, where he went over 800 yards each of the last two years, but he wasn't productive in his two years at Florida before that, and he never really broke out the way an athlete like him should. Douglas' 4.39 speed on his big frame should have made him a dominant collegiate receiver, but instead he was just a solid one. This pick would have been an easier sell in the fifth round instead of the third.

Caleb Douglas
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Douglas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caleb Douglas See More
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
15 days ago
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
NFL
2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator
Author Image
Max Staley
24 days ago
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
53 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings: 2026 Rookie Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
74 days ago
NFL Draft: Pre-Combine Rookie Top 50 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Pre-Combine Rookie Top 50 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
74 days ago