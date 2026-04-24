Caleb Douglas News: Picked by Dolphins
The Dolphins selected Douglas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 75th overall.
Douglas (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) was a decent enough player at Texas Tech, where he went over 800 yards each of the last two years, but he wasn't productive in his two years at Florida before that, and he never really broke out the way an athlete like him should. Douglas' 4.39 speed on his big frame should have made him a dominant collegiate receiver, but instead he was just a solid one. This pick would have been an easier sell in the fifth round instead of the third.
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