Caleb Downs headshot

Caleb Downs News: Picked by Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:22pm

The Cowboys selected Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

The Cowboys moved up from the 12th pick to take Downs from what was previously Miami's draft slot. Downs (6-feet, 206 pounds) is a blue-chip prospect who might have gone even higher if not for vague long-term concerns over his meniscus health, so there are basically no critics of Downs as a safety. Downs dominated at both Ohio State and Alabama, and drafting Downs might be giving Jerry Jones flashbacks of drafting Roy Williams out of Oklahoma, which was once a point of pride for the Cowboys. Downs will be a three-down player for Dallas right away.

Caleb Downs
Dallas Cowboys
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