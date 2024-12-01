Caleb Farley News: Active Sunday

Farley (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The cornerback was a limited participant in practice Friday but appears good to go. Farley signed to the Panthers' practice squad in October and was elevated to the active roster for three straight games, the maximum amount allowed, prior to the team's Week 11 bye. Farley then signed to the active roster Nov. 18.