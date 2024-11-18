Caleb Farley News: Gets chance with active roster

Farley was signed to the Panthers' 53-man roster from their practice squad Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Farley was elevated from the practice squad for each of the last three games, which is the limit allowed. During that time, the Virginia Tech product has played a part-time role in the secondary and on special teams, totaling five combined tackles. Barring injuries, he should maintain a similar role in the weeks ahead.