Caleb Farley headshot

Caleb Farley News: Past shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 12:38pm

Farley (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The 2021 first-round pick from Virginia Tech appears to be past the shoulder injury that sidelined him for Carolina's Week 14 loss to the Eagles, as indicated by Friday's full practice session. Farley is now expected to serve as one of the Panthers' top special-teamers in Week 15, when the Cowboys travel to Carolina.

Caleb Farley
Carolina Panthers
