Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley News: Starting against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Farley will serve as the Panthers' second starting outside corner against the Buccaneers on Sunday due to Jaycee Horn (hip) being sidelined, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Farley has primarily served on special teams since being signed by the Panthers in mid-November. However, the 2021 first-round pick will get his first start of the season Sunday due to Horn's injury. Farley has started in only two regular-season games since being selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Caleb Farley
Carolina Panthers
