Caleb Lohner News: Impresses during minicamp

Denver coach Sean Payton said that Lohner "stood out" during rookie minicamp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Lohner was a seventh-round selection by the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft despite the fact that he played only one year of college football. The 6-foot-7 tight end spent much more time playing basketball and made the 2021 WCC All-Freshman Team in that sport, and Denver drafted him with the hope that his size and athleticism would eventually translate into the ability to be a productive NFL tight end. Payton lauded Lohner's growth and advanced learning curve during the team's recent rookie minicamp, adding that Lohner is in "great shape," per Rachel Vigil of AltitudeTV. Lohner spent all of his rookie campaign on the team's practice squad, and it's unlikely that he'll be a major factor for the Broncos during the upcoming season, but it sounds like Denver sees him as a potential piece of its future.