Caleb Lomu News: Lands with Patriots
The Patriots selected Lomu in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 28th overall.
Lomu (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) went much later than his Utah teammate Spencer Fano (ninth overall to Cleveland), yet it was actually Lomu who was the left tackle on the Utah offensive line (Fano played the right side). Landing with New England likely means Lomu will need to move to the right side -- Will Campbell is locked in on the left -- and on the right side Lomu might need a little bit of development time, if only to add some weight. In the meantime Lomu's finesse game is already convincing -- he's an excellent athlete (4.99-second 40, 32.5-inch vertical) and should fit in easily as a pass blocker.
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