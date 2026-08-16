Caleb Ransaw News: Two tackles in preseason win

Ransaw (lower body) recorded two total tackles (one solo) in Saturday's 24-20 preseason win over the Saints.

Ransaw missed the entirety of the 2025 season while on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy heading into the 2026 campaign. The safety played 47 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the victory, and he's on track to serve as a top reserve option behind Antonio Johnson in Jacksonville's secondary this season.