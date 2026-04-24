Caleb Tiernan headshot

Caleb Tiernan News: Drafted by Vikings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:13pm

The Vikings selected Tiernan in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

Tiernan (6-foot-8, 323 pounds) boasts a dominating frame and notable experience, having started the last three-and-a-half seasons at Northwestern. The 32-and-2/8-inch arm length Tiernan logged at the 2026 NFL Combine somewhat undercuts excitement about his size, though he made up for that by showcasing significant explosiveness via a 35.5-inch vertical. Tiernan will kick off his career in a depth role behind LT Christian Darrisaw, who struggled to play through a knee injury in 2025 but should be back to full form for the 2026 campaign.

Caleb Tiernan
Minnesota Vikings
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