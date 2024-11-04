Caleb Williams Injury: Ankle injury not viewed as concern

Williams twisted his left ankle on the Bears' final play of Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Cardinals, but the quarterback said after the game that he'll be "OK" moving forward, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "I landed wrong and just kind of tweaked it and [on] the last play, the dude grabbed my ankle and gator rolled," Williams said. "Tried to get off of it because when you stay on it, that's when bad stuff starts to happen and [it] breaks and all of that. Tried to just let my body go so I could fall and roll with him."

Even though the Bears were trailing by 20 in the final minute of the contest, head coach Matt Eberflus said afterward that he elected to keep Williams in the game amid the blowout for the purpose of "getting work and getting timing on the two-minute operation" for the offense. While that decision looks questionable in hindsight with Williams having picked up an injury on the final possession, the rookie signal-caller at least seems to have avoided anything serious. Eberflus noted that Williams is scheduled to be evaluated Monday, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for the Bears' Week 10 matchup with the Bears next Sunday. Williams endured a tough outing against the Cardinals while the Bears took a second straight loss coming out of their bye, as he completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards and no touchdowns to go with four carries for a season-low five yards. He was also sacked six times in the loss.