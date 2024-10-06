Caleb Williams News: Over 300 yards with two TDs in win

Williams completed 20 of 29 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Panthers. He added five rushing attempts for 34 yards.

Williams accumulated 200 first-half passing yards, including touchdown passes of 34 and 30 yards to DJ Moore, as the Bears took a 27-7 lead into the locker room. The mobile rookie quarterback had a one-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty in the third quarter, so he's still looking for his first career score on the ground, but Williams has tossed five passing TDs in his last three games after failing to produce one across his first two NFL starts. Williams will have a nice opportunity to keep rolling in Week 6, when the Bears face the 1-4 Jaguars in London.