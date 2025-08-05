Johnson said any playing time for Williams and the starting offense won't be determined until he's had a chance to discuss plans with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, so it sounds like Chicago's first-team units won't risk much action unless getting a chance to hone their skills against the Dolphins' starters. As Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic notes, Williams has had an up-and-down training camp to date, with Johnson saying that the first-team offense was "sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point" during Sunday's open practice scrimmage. It's worth noting, though, that Williams is going through a particularly challenging offseason, which has included rehab from January wrist surgery, learning a new offensive system, and building chemistry with both a revamped offensive line and a pair of significant rookie pass-catchers in TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden. Growing pains are to be expected, but it will inspire confidence in fantasy managers anticipating a Year 2 breakout if Williams manages to look comfortable whenever he does take the field for preseason action.