Caleb Williams News: Sacked nine times in ugly loss

Williams completed 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards and added 15 rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Patriots.

While his production was awful, it's a mark in the rookie quarterback's favor that he didn't commit any turnovers on a day in which his injury-ravaged offensive line gave him no protection. Williams was brought down a stunning nine times by a New England defense that came into Sunday with only 16 sacks total on the season through its first nine contests. Over three games since Chicago's Week 7 bye, the first overall pick in the 2024 Draft has been sacked 18 times, and the Bears have lost all three. Unless starting tackles Braxton Jones (knee) and Darnell Wright (knee) get healthy in time, Williams could be running for his life again in Week 11 against Rashan Gary and the Packers.