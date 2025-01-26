Calen Bullock News: Productive rookie campaign

Bullock finished the 2024 regular season with 54 total tackles (37 solo), 11 passes defensed, including five interceptions, while also adding a fumble recovery over 17 games.

Bullock had a rather productive rookie campaign, finishing second on the Texans to Derek Stingley in passes defensed, while his five interceptions tied Stingley for the team lead. The safety will look to build off of his impressive 2024 season in year two with Houston in 2025.