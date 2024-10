Kancey (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury estimation.

Kancey has missed the Buccaneers' first four contests due to this calf issue, and he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up Thursday night against the Falcons. If Kancey is unable to play again in Week 5, expect C.J. Brewer to see additional work on the Buccaneers' defensive line.