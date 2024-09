Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Kancey (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey will miss his fourth straight game to open the 2024 campaign. Greg Gaines, William Gholston and Mike Greene will continue to soak up the reps along the interior of the Bucs' defensive line with Kancey and Vita Vea (knee) banged up.