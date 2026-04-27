Calijah Kancey headshot

Calijah Kancey News: Fifth-year option excercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 2:08pm

The Buccaneers exercised the fifth-year option on Kancey's contract Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey was sidelined for most of the 2025 season due to a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 2, but the defensive tackle's output has been more than satisfactory for the Buccaneers to justify spending the $14.475 million required to retain him through 2027. The 2023 first-round pick has accumulated 54 tackles (41 solo), including 11.5 sacks, through 29 career regular-season games thus far. With the team selecting linebacker Rueban Bain in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Bucs will be acquiring an influx of talent on the defensive line that should only increase Kauncey's potential for production in 2026.

Calijah Kancey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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