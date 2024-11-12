Calijah Kancey News: Notches sack in Week 10

Kancey posted five tackles (all solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble against the 49ers in Sunday's loss.

Kancey made a big sack of Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter, and he forced Purdy to fumble on the play, though San Francisco was able to recover. The sack resulted in a third down, and the 49ers came up empty on the drive when Jake Moody missed a field goal two plays later. Kancey has tallied 3.0 sacks over the past two weeks, and with 4.0 sacks over five contests on the campaign he's already tied the total he registered over 14 regular-season games last year.