Calvin Anderson Injury: Gets green light to practice
Pittsburgh designated Anderson (groin) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Anderson has been on injured reserve since before Week 15 with a groin issue, but it now appears he's on track to be available again soon. If he suits up, he'll be a depth option for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Baltimore.
