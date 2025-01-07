Fantasy Football
Calvin Anderson Injury: Gets green light to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Pittsburgh designated Anderson (groin) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Anderson has been on injured reserve since before Week 15 with a groin issue, but it now appears he's on track to be available again soon. If he suits up, he'll be a depth option for Saturday's wild-card matchup at Baltimore.

Calvin Anderson
Pittsburgh Steelers
