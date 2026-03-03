Calvin Anderson News: Cut by Pittsburgh
The Steelers released Anderson (shoulder) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Anderson spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh, appearing in 13 regular-season games without making any starts. The 29-year-old has seemingly recovered from the shoulder injury that landed him on the team's injured reserve last December.
Calvin Anderson
Free Agent
