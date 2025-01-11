Calvin Anderson News: Green light to play Saturday
Anderson (groin) is active for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
A groin injury caused Anderson to be placed on injured reserve in mid-December. He missed the final four games of the regular season, but he was a full participant in practice all week and has progressed enough in his recovery to play Saturday.
