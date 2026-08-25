Calvin Austin headshot

Calvin Austin Injury: Carted off with knee injury Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Austin was carted off the field at Tuesday's practice with an apparent right knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It's believed to be a "serious" knee injury for the wideout, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Austin crumbled to the ground in pain at the end of a route in 1-on-1 drills. Signed as a free agent over the offseason, Austin was expected to operate as the Giants' third wideout behind Malik Nabers and either Darnell Mooney or Darius Slayton this season. If Austin is dealing with a significant injury, Odell Beckham's chances of making the roster increase.

Calvin Austin
New York Giants
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