Calvin Austin Injury: Carted off with knee injury Tuesday
Austin was carted off the field at Tuesday's practice with an apparent right knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
It's believed to be a "serious" knee injury for the wideout, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Austin crumbled to the ground in pain at the end of a route in 1-on-1 drills. Signed as a free agent over the offseason, Austin was expected to operate as the Giants' third wideout behind Malik Nabers and either Darnell Mooney or Darius Slayton this season. If Austin is dealing with a significant injury, Odell Beckham's chances of making the roster increase.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Austin See More
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 2Yesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 18 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap8 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: The X Receiver Conundrum11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calvin Austin See More