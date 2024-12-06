Calvin Austin Injury: Expects to play Sunday

Austin (concussion) said Friday he expects to be cleared to play Sunday versus Cleveland, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Austin practiced in full Thursday, and while the Steelers haven't yet officially announced that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, the expectation appears to be that he'll suit up Week 14. In his last two appearances Austin has compiled five catches (five targets) for 107 yards and two scores, despite only playing 23 percent of offensive snaps Week 13 versus Cincinnati.