Calvin Austin Injury: Getting checked for concussion
Austin is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return.
Austin may have sustained the injury after he was on the receiving end of a hard tackle from Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on a six-yard catch in the final minute of the second quarter. Earlier in the contest, Austin hauled in 23-yard touchdown reception, his fifth score of the season.
