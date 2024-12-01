Fantasy Football
Calvin Austin Injury: Getting checked for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Austin is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return.

Austin may have sustained the injury after he was on the receiving end of a hard tackle from Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on a six-yard catch in the final minute of the second quarter. Earlier in the contest, Austin hauled in 23-yard touchdown reception, his fifth score of the season.

