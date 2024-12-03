Calvin Austin Injury: In concussion protocol

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Austin suffered a concussion in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals and remains in the league's five-step protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After recorded two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on two targets over 16 snaps on offense, Austin headed to the locker room late in the second quarter to get checked for a concussion. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game in the second half, though the Steelers never formally confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a concussion. In addition to being deemed ready to take contact, Austin will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting the protocol. He could face an uphill battle to make it back for this Sunday's game against the Browns.