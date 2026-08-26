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Calvin Austin Injury: Tears ACL, out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 6:23am

Austin is expected to miss the 2026 season after he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee while running a route during Tuesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants were fearful that Austin went down with a serious injury when he needed to be carted off the field Tuesday, and follow-up tests have indeed confirmed structural damage to his knee. After signing a one-year deal with the Giants in March, Austin appeared to have the inside track to serve as the team's third wideout, but his absence for all of 2026 will open up some opportunities for players such as Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham. The 27-year-old will head back into free agency next offseason and could draw limited interest while he works his way back from major knee surgery.

Calvin Austin
New York Giants
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