Calvin Austin News: Little production on six targets

Austin recorded two receptions on six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.

Austin saw a season-high six targets, and he delivered a pivotal 13-yard gain on the Steelers' game-winning drive. However, his role is likely to be in flux given the addition of Mike Williams, who took on a limited snap count in his team debut against the Commanders. Even with a lack of other receiving options early this season, Austin has topped 50 receiving yards only twice in nine games.