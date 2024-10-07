Calvin Austin News: Logs just one catch in primetime

Austin secured one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Although Austin was on the field for 76 percent of the of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday -- which ranked second among the team's wide receivers -- he was held to just one catch for the fourth time in five appearances this season. The 2022 fourth-rounder had tallied double-digit receiving yards in his two outings before Sunday's primetime matchup, but he's had a limited target share for most of the year so far.