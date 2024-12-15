Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calvin Austin headshot

Calvin Austin News: Lone bright spot in loss to Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Austin recorded five receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Austin did his part to fill the void left by George Pickens' (hamstring) absence in the Pittsburgh offense by recording a season-best five receptions. His biggest impact came early in the third quarter, when he recorded a 31-yard reception that put the Steelers in scoring range. Despite the positive showing, Austin still has surpassed 50 receiving yards in only four games on the campaign.

Calvin Austin
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now