Calvin Austin headshot

Calvin Austin News: Minimal offensive work in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Austin secured one of two targets for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 18-16 win over Baltimore.

Austin had recorded at least 20 receiving yards in each of the Steelers' last four games, but he had his worst performance of the season during Sunday's divisional win. The 25-year-old has had some encouraging showings over the first half of the season, but his production down the stretch could be inconsistent if Mike Williams develops a solid rapport with Russell Wilson.

Calvin Austin
Pittsburgh Steelers
