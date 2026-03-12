Calvin Austin headshot

Calvin Austin News: Signs one-year pact with G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Giants signed Austin to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a nice landing spot for Austin, in the sense there isn't a whole lot of proven competition at the wide receiver spot behind Malik Nabers (knee), as Austin looks like a current favorite to be part of the team's three-wide set alongside Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton after Wan'Dale Robinson left in free agency. Austin failed to gel with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh last season, securing just 31 of 55 targets for 372 yards and three touchdowns across 14 regular-season appearances. Austin averaged 15.2 yards per catch in 2024 and offers theoretical big-play potential.

Calvin Austin
New York Giants
