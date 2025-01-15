Calvin Austin News: Takes step forward in 2024

Austin secured 36 of 58 targets for 548 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Although Austin consistently lagged behind Van Jefferson in snap counts in 2024, Austin was the more productive receiver, doubling Jefferson's production in receiving yards and touchdowns. Austin had a limited impact during Pittsburgh's wild-card loss to Baltimore, securing one of two targets for 25 yards, but he still showed some promise during his second healthy season in the NFL. Austin is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025, and he'll likely have a chance to take another step in his development process, especially if he rises to be the No. 2 receiver behind George Pickens.