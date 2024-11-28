Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Calvin Ridley headshot

Calvin Ridley Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Ridley (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After missing Wednesday's session, Ridley's return to the field a day later bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders. The Titans' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's participation level, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Ridley is in danger of being out this weekend.

Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now