Calvin Ridley Injury: Back at practice
Ridley (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After missing Wednesday's session, Ridley's return to the field a day later bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Commanders. The Titans' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's participation level, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Ridley is in danger of being out this weekend.
