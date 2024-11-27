Calvin Ridley Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Ridley (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley was on the field for 79 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in the team's 32-27 Week 12 win over the Texans en route to recording a 5/93/0 receiving line on six targets. The wideout's non-participation in Wednesday's practice makes his status worth tracking in advance of Sunday's game against the Commanders, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that Ridley's Week 13 status is in danger.