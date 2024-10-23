Fantasy Football
Calvin Ridley headshot

Calvin Ridley Injury: Misses practice with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Ridley missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ridley handled his usual workload in a 34-10 loss at Buffalo on Sunday, leading the Titans in targets (nine) and route share (77 percent) but catching just three passes for 42 yards. DeAndre Hopkins getting traded to the Chiefs could lead to a few more targets in Ridley's direction, although volume has been the least of his problems in a dismal Tennessee offense.

Calvin Ridley
Tennessee Titans
