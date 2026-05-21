Calvin Ridley Injury: Not practicing at OTAs

Ridley (fibula) is not practicing at OTAs this week, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley suffered a season-ending broken fibula in the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Texans last November and is still working his way back. The 31-year-old has gotten by on pure volume in his three seasons since serving a season-long gambling suspension in 2022, but the Titans have added significant target competition this offseason in the form of slot man Wan'Dale Robinson and No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate. Now on the wrong side of 30 and playing under a new coaching staff that didn't sign him, Ridley could easily finish third on the team in opportunities behind both Robinson and Tate. He's not a particularly exciting fantasy target for 2026.